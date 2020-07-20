Katrina Kaif, Siddhant & Ishaan Unveil 'Phone Bhoot' BTS Moments; See Pic

Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram to share a BTS video of Phone Bhoot. In the video, Katrina Kaif is seen having some fun time with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The video is a compilation of boomerangs and funny expressions of the three stars that finally result in a funny first look of Phone Bhoot.

Twinning in black tuxedos, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are seen making weird expressions and donning funny poses for the camera as they are captured candidly. The video also has shots of bloopers and unfinished poses accompanied by laughter. The actor shared the video with the caption, "The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021."

First look of Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif also shared the first look of Phone Bhoot. In the picture, Katrina Kaif along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in different funny poses. While Katrina Kaif is seen sporting a pose as if trying to stop someone, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are spotted giving a shocking look to her. Both Siddhant and Ishaan are seen giving a pose that supposedly means they are all ready to run seeing Katrina.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khater also shared the same picture. While the Gully Boy actor called it 'triple trouble', Ishaan went on to say, "Vaise Bhooton pe lockdown lagu nahi hota lekin ye tasveer march se locked thi, aakhir aa hi gaye bhootni ke". (Though lockdown is not for ghosts, this image has been locked since March. Finally, the ghosts are here)

Phone Bhoot is touted to be a horror-comedy, the upcoming project will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. It will reportedly start shooting later this year.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Katrina is awaiting the release of her next cop-drama Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Ishaan Khatter will also be featured alongside Tabu in the series The Suitable Boy. He plays the role of Maan Kapoor and will be seen romancing actor Tabu, who plays the role of Saeeda Bai. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all geared up for Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is a romantic flick. It is directed by Varun Sharma and also features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Sharvari Wagh, in major roles.

