Katrina Kaif Spotted Visiting A Clinic Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours have set the internet ablaze, with new developments happening every now and then. Amid all the wedding preparations, Katrina was spotted out and about in the city visiting a clinic. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as she headed out in a white tank top and neon yellow joggers.

The hustle-bustle comes right before the couple, along with their guests jet off to Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara', where the impending nuptials will take place from December 7 to 9.

The actor was spotted in casual attire, with a high bun, glasses, and mask to complete her look. The actor even posed for the paparazzi as well as obliged fans by clicking selfies with them. Take a look.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the couple recently dismissed rumours about restrictions imposed on guests attending their wedding, noting that they are 'ridiculous' and that no pre-existing norms have been set by the duo. According to Bollywood Hungama, the friend claimed that the rumours about all invitees being asked to cease all contact with the outside world while they're at the venue are highly questionable and iterated that it's a wedding and not a 'NAM summit'.

The duo will reportedly be tying the knot on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. The guest list indicates that over 120 guests will attend the functions and sources state that it is mandatory for all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, owing to the global pandemic. Republic Media Network's sources reported that actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi, and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance, as hotel rooms have already been booked for them

