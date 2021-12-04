Vicky & Katrina's Friend Says No Preconditions For Wedding; Calls Reports Baseless

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding date inches closer, various claims about the Bollywood couple imposing myriad restrictions on their guests, paparazzi among others have been widely surfacing on the internet. From no photography by the guests and no pictures to be uploaded on social media to everyone depositing their phones, the rumoured rules seem quite stringent.

Multiple media reports have iterated that the duo will be tying the knot at Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara' on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. Ahead of the impending nuptials, a close friend of the duo has revealed that the wedding has 'no preconditions' and that the existing reports are baseless.

Vicky & Katrina's close friend says attending wedding has 'no preconditions'

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, a close friend of the Bollywood couple said that the reports on restrictions imposed on guests attending their wedding are 'ridiculous' and that no pre-existing norms have been set by the duo. However, he addressed the possibility of the stars requesting the invitees to 'not use mobile phones during the ceremony' (which they haven't till now). He claimed that the rumours about all invitees being asked to cease all contact with the outside world while they're at the venue are highly questionable. He iterated that it's a wedding and not an 'NAM summit'.

Meanwhile, recent pictures and videos breaking the internet reveal that designer Kunal Rawal's outfits have arrived at Vicky Kaushal's residence. Several celebrity stylists and designers are also being spotted outside Katrina’s house, sparking curiosity among fans about which designer Katrina would opt for her wedding festivities.

Last night, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff was spotted at Katrina Kaif's house in Mumbai, while another person carrying boxes with Falguni Shane Peacock's label on it was also spotted near her house. Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo will be planting a sapling and will then head for their wedding festivities.

Republic Media Network's sources reported that actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance, as hotel rooms have already been booked for them.

