Katrina Kaif Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'have Immediately Isolated Myself'

Actress Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram stories and informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress in her note shared that she has 'isolated herself' and will be under home quarantine. Katrina, who was shooting for her forthcoming horror comedy film Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, further updated that she is adhering to all safety protocols under the advice of her doctors.

Further, she requested people who came in contact with her in recent days to get themselves tested as soon as possible. At last, she expressed her gratitude to fans for showering her with immense love and support. Katrina Kaif is the recent celebrity to contract the virus after Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman. After quarantining themselves for a week, Kartik and Milind, have tested negative for the virus.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, her co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had also contracted the virus sometime back post wrapping up his schedule in Udaipur. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif who is quite active on social media is often seen showing off her fitness regime. The actress who likes to maintain a healthy body, documented her time sweating it hard in the gym while working out rigorously in an Instagram post earlier.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the action thriller film titled Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 30, 2021, but, owing to the current uncertain time and the growing number of COVID cases daily, the release has been postponed. The cast of the cop drama includes Jackie Shroff, Abhimanyu Singh, Gulshan Grover, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, and Javed Jaffrey.

