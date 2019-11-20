Katrina Kaif's Tips On How She Keeps Herself Fit And Healthy

Katrina Kaif made her debut with the film Boom in 2004. Katrina Kaif rose to fame when she starred opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Kaif has not just proved her talent with her performances but has also made fitness goals that seem to have impressed most of her fans. The star is often admired for her fashion sense and also for her fitness routine. Fans love following her routine in order to get a fitter body. Here are some tips that Katrina Kaif uses to keep herself healthy and fit.

READ: Katrina Kaif On Shooting Her First TVC For Her Brand 'Kay Beauty'

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Goals:

1) Multiple Workout

Katrina Kaif does not resort to just one form of workout. Katrina Kaif does multiple workouts to keep herself fit and healthy. The actor puts in a lot of training, dedication and focuses to achieve her fitness goals. Her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala also spoke on how the actress maintains a lean physique. Katrina does yoga, pilates, FT, weight training and much more in order to be in good shape.

READ: Katrina Kaif: Fitness Tips To Get Abs Like The Bollywood Actor

2) Eating Right

Katrina Kaif makes sure that she eats healthy food. She does not consume junk food and instead consumes a lot of food that is rich in protein, fibre, complex carbs, and healthy fats. Katrina Kaif starts her day with oats for breakfast, a mid-morning snack of fruit, fish and veggies for lunch, a sandwich in the evening and soup and egg whites for dinner. She does have fluctuations in her food items every now and then as per the weight demands of her films.

READ: Katrina Kaif Impressed By The Trailer Of Good Newwz, Calls It 'outstandning'

3) Additional Activities

Apart from yoga and pilates, the Bharat actress also does a lot of other activities. Apart from her gymming, Katrina Kaif also jogs, swims, and does iso-planks. The actress ensures that she sleeps well and takes care of her skin and health. Katrina Kaif not only makes sure her fitness goals stay firm but also motivates her fans with her fitness videos every now and then. A recent video showcases Katrina's lean figure while she boxes around with great spirit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.