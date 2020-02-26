Katrina Kaif's Interesting Trivia From The Time She Shot For 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Released in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger is a Bollywood action thriller.The film is directed by popular director Kabir Khan.The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, and Ranvir Shorey. While Salman Khan played the character of Tiger in the film, Katrina Kaif was seen essaying the character of Zoya.

The plot of the film revolved around Tiger, a RAW agent, who is sent to Dublin to observe an Indian scientist. The scientist is suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with the ISI. He meets and falls for his caretaker Zoya but she has her own dark secrets.

Interesting Trivia about Katrina Kaif while she shot for Ek Tha Tiger

Shooting for Mashallah

In the video released by the makers, Katrina Kaif explained that just the night before shooting for the song Mashallah, she was down with fever. She further said that she had already missed 2 days of rehearsals and while she shot the song, she realised that a lot of the portions that she practised with Salman Khan were slightly changed.

ALSO READ | When Katrina Kaif Talked About Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor Post Their Breakup

Katrina Kaif's no make-up look

Katrina Kaif went bare with a no-makeup look for most of the scenes in Ek Tha Tiger. According to the trivia released by the makers, Director Kabir Khan asked Katrina Kaif to go without makeup and wear her own clothes in the film to keep her character authentic. Even Salman Khan had minimal wardrobe changes to maintain the rawness of his character.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Inspiring Journey From An Actor To An Entrepreneur; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif took Belly-dancing lessons

In the song Mashallah, Katrina is seen authentically performing belly dancing. She decided to take up lessons to learn a special type of Belly dancing to perform in the song. When the song was discussed, Kaif was shooting on the borders of Turkey and Iraq and that is when she decided to take up the lessons.

Was Ek Tha Tiger Katrina's first action movie?

Tiger Zinda Hai marked Kaif's first stunt and action film. Katrina Kaif's stunts were done using a body double. While most of Salman Khan's stunts were performed by a French body double, fans could easily point it out.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Comfortable Denim Outfits That One Can Include In Their Summer Wardrobe

Consecutive Films with the Khans

Katrina bagged consecutive films with the three Khans in the year 2012-13. She worked with Salman Khan on Ek Tha Tiger first and later starred with Shahrukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. And finally, she bagged a role in Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan.

BONUS FACT. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan came together for a film after many years. This was the first time that the duo worked together after their alleged breakup.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif And Akshay Kumar's Hit Films That Rocked The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.