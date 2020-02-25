Katrina Kaif's Comfortable Denim Outfits That One Can Include In Their Summer Wardrobe

Last seen in the blockbuster film Bharat, Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest names in Bollywood currently. Time and again, the stunning actor has proved her acting mettle with her unconventional movie choices. Not just Katrina Kaif's movies but her sense of style is also impeccable. When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif's fashion choices are voguish yet comfortable.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif: Here Are A Few Of The Many Awards She Has Won

Katrina Kaif has time and again given us some fashion goals. Be in terms of her outlandish outfits or contemporary hairstyles., anything that she wears become a trend. The actor is quite active on social media and has a huge fanbase of over 32 million followers on Instagram alone. Her Instagram handle is filled with her charming photos, donning distinct looks, but we can't fail to notice her love for denim outfits. Take a look at some of the most stylish denim outfits worn by Katrina Kaif.

Times when Katrina Kaif stunned us with her denim outfits

Katrina in a denim dress with plunging neckline

In this Katrina Kaif's Instagram photo she can be seen wearing a gorgeous denim dress with a plunging neckline. In order to complete her look the Dhoom 3 actor opted for sleek straight hairstyle with subtle makeup. She kept her overall look minimalistic and simple.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Slays In A Yellow Dress At Her Cosmetic Brand Launch

Katrina Kaif rocks a tie-up crop top with distressed denim shorts like a pro

Katrina Kaif sure knows the art of charming her fans. In this Katrina Kaif's Instagram post, the Bollywood diva can be seen donning a pair of denim shorts with a white coloured tie-up shirt top. But what draws our attention is her nude shade boots which are complementing her entire look beautifully.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Spills Her Nail Care Secrets And Her Favourite Nail Trends

Katrina's oversized printed denim jacket is a real-steal from her wardrobe

Talking about Katrina Kaif's Instagram photos, there's no way we miss out on this endearing post of hers. In this photo, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor looks dreamy in her blush sequin dress with matching jewellery. But it's the oversized printed denim jacket, which is standing out in the picture. Her overall look is uber-chic and casual.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Talks About The Best Acting Advice She Ever Got

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie titled ‘Sooryavanshi’, which is slated for a release on 27th March in 2020.

Images Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.