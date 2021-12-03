Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been creating a huge buzz among the fans as they are eager to learn more and more about their wedding plans as to how and where they will be celebrating their special day. As per exclusive reports by Republic, it is revealed that the celebrity duo is all set to get married in a palatial 14th-century fort.

While the fans eagerly await more interesting updates on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue, guest list and more, we have confirmed the place where the ceremonies will take place. Here's all you need to know about the wedding venue of the celebrity couple.

Glimpses of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue

It has finally been unveiled that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married at a fort in Rajasthan named Six Senses Fort Barwara. The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

About Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue

According to Sixsenses.com, the hotel consists of 48 suites ranging from 753 square feet to 3,014 square feet with the East wing facing the countryside while the West Wing offering views to Barwara village. Each accommodation is designed in contemporary Rajasthani style, reinterpreting the fort's rich history while incorporating state-of-the-art technology along with handmade mattresses, cotton bedding and more. The tariffs of the rooms range from around Rs74,000 to Rs5.2 lakh per night, inclusive of taxes.

Apart from learning about Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding location, it will be interesting for the fans to learn that they will be staying in a suite that comes with a lake view, a terrace, a private pool and a private garden with a fireplace as well.

The wedding is expected to take place on December 9, 2021, while other ceremonies like the engagement, mehendi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8.

(Image: Instagram/@sixsensesfortbarwara/PTI)