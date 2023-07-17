Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Merry Christmas Release Date, First Look Out

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is all set to hit the screens later this year after facing several delays. The much-anticipated film finally got its release date. More so, the makers announced that it will be released in Hindi and Tamil with a different supporting cast for each language.

3 things you need to know

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

The movie was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in 2022 but got postponed several times.

It is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for making pulpy thriller films.

Merry Christmas release date locked

The film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has been shot in two languages with different supporting actors. In the Hindi version, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

(Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati starrer Merry Christmas is shot in two languages | Image: Taran Adarsh/Instagram)

The posters offers a glimpse of old Mumbai charm and feature Katrina and Vijay in intriguing avatars. On the poster, there is an old, single-screen hall, a black and yellow ambassador taxi, and the text "raat jitni sangeen hogi, subah utni rangeen hogi" appeared on it. Like Raghavan's films, it had a pulpy thriller feel to it.

The film will introduce child actor Pari. Apart from it, it will also feature cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. The film will be released worldwide on December 15.

(Merry Christmas will hit theatres on December 15 this year | Image: Taran Adarsh/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif shares first poster of Merry Christmas

In December last year, Katrina Kaif shared the first poster of Merry Christmas. It depicted two wine glasses clinking, shattering and leaving sharp, broken edges exposed. Wine resembling blood spilling out was also part of it. The intriguing poster left fans eager for the film's release. Katrina teased a 'twist' in it.

(Merry Christmas faced several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic | Image: Katrina Kaif/ Twitter)

The film's production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, invited audiences to partake in the merrymaking with some rum cake and sherry. The movie promises to offer a mix of emotions, from joyous singing and dancing to thrilling moments and perhaps even heartfelt tears.