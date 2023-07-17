Ileana D'Cruz Dismisses Rumours Of Dating Katrina Kaif's Brother Sebastian With Viral Pic

Ileana D'Cruz has finally revealed the face of her partner, who is assumed to be the father of her to-be-born child. Last year, the actress was linked with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michell. When Ileana chose to maintain secrecy over the mystery man in her life, many believed that he was Sebastian. Turns out, her partner is someone else, whose identity still remains a secret.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz is in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

The actress shared a photo of her partner for the first time as they enjoyed a date night in London.

Ileana was rumoured to de dating Sebastian Laurent, who is Katrina Kaif's younger brother.

Ileana D'Cruz and Sebastian Laurent Michell spark dating rumours

Ileana and Katrina Kaif shared a special connection that extended beyond them being just colleagues. The Barfi actress made news when she attend Katrina’s intimate birthday celebration last year wherein only family members and close friends were invited. When Ileana was snapped in the photos, rumours spread fast that she was dating Sebastian.

(Ileana D Cruz joined Katrina Kaif and her family on a trip to Maldives last year | Image: Ileana D Cruz/Instagram)

(Sebastian and Ileana were snapped at the airport together amid dating rumours | Image: Twitter)

Soon after the vacation, the rumoured couple was seen exiting the airport together. Sebastian’s frequent trips to India fueled their dating rumours further, with netizens speculating that he has been visiting Ileana. The actress also took trips to the UK and it was reported that they were spending time at Sebastian's residence.

However, they remained tight-lipped about her relationship status. When the actress announced her pregnancy in April, netizens suspected Sebastian to be the father of the baby. However, its not true.

Ileana's 'date night' with a mystery partner

In her latest post, Ileana introduced her partner. Days before giving birth, she shared a photo with her partner on Instagram. Captioning the photo, ‘Date night’, the actress shared the first glimpse of their romantic dinner date.

(Ileana shared a picture with the mystery man in her life as they enjoyed a date night | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Ileana is currently in London all set to embrace motherhood. She announced a few days back that she is in the final leg of her pregnancy.