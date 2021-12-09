Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 and stunned fans and followers with the pictures they uploaded online of their special day. Republic Media Network had a conversation with one of Katrina's mehendi artists, who mentioned that he applied authentic Rajasthani style designs for Kaif on her big day. He also mentioned that she loved the designs he made for her.

Katrina Kaif's mehendi artist reveals he applied authentic Rajasthani style for the bride

The mehendi artist told Republic Media Network that Katrina Kaif was elated with the Rajasthani style mehendi. He revealed that she also asked for Vicky Kaushal's name to be written on her palm as the mehendi was being designed. Translated in English he said-

"She was very happy after the mehendi was applied. She also asked for her to-be-husband's name (Vicky) to be written on her palm with the mehendi. Apart from being excited about how the mehendi turned out, she also looked extremely excited about her upcoming wedding."

The duo got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan amidst friends and family on December 9. The couple posted images of their special day on Instagram and made their relationship public for the very first time. The couple looks extremely cheerful at their traditional Hindu wedding and can be seen glowing with joy. They captioned their collection of images, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️" The duo kicked started their pre-wedding rituals on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8, after which they tied the knot on December 9.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09