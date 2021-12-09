Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi Wedding Lehenga-a Homage To Vicky's Punjabi Roots; Read Details

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially tied the knot today i.e on 9 December 2021, in a grand traditional Hindu wedding. The couple confirmed the same by uploading the first official wedding pictures on their respective social media handles. Leaving her fans stunned with her royal bridal ensemble, the actor became a beautiful Sabyasachi bride on her special day.

Not only did she give major bridal wear goals to the netizens but also paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots. Read on to know more details about her exquisite red lehenga.

Katrina's Sabyasachi lehenga pays homage to Vicky's Punjabi roots

Taking to the official Instagram handle on December 9, Sabyasachi uploaded the pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and also shared the intricate details of Katrina's red lehenga to a great length revealing that her bridal outfit paid homage to Vicky's Punjabi roots. They wrote, ''The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.''

Furthermore, Katrina donned 22k gold jewellery from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection. They added, ''The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.''

The renowned fashion brand also shared details of Vicky's ivory silk sherwani. The caption read, ''The groom Vicky Kaushal @vickykaushal09 wears an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders.''

The groom also wore jewellery from Sabyasachi's iconic jewellery. They added, ''The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant-cut and rose-cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.''

More on Vicky-Katrina wedding

According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents.

Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial