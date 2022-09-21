It has been nearly 22 years since Kareena Kapoor, who made her debut with Refugee in 2000, has been entertaining her fans with her superb acting skills. The Jab We Met star has millions of followers and is one of the most loved celebrities in the Hindi film fraternity. As Kareena turned 42 today, her fans have been showering her with warm birthday wishes since midnight. Several Bollywood celebs, including Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif have sent love to the actor on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a strong bond with her aunt and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. The two were recently seen shooting together for one of their collaborations. On Bebo's birthday, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from the shoot and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful inside out." Kareena Kapoor reshared the photo to thank her.

Meanwhile Alia Bhatt shared an unseen photo with Kareena Kapoor from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The monochrome photo saw the two Bollywood stars sharing smiles while donning ethnic outfits. In her birthday note for Kareena, the Raazi star wrote, "Happy birthday my eternal favourite superstar," to which Kareena replied, "World's favourite girl."

Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and more send warm wishes to Kareena Kapoor

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the Heroine actor in a glammed-up look. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday to this fierce and fearless beauty," and added a series of red heart emojis. Replying to Katrina, Kareena thanked her and called her "lovely."

Kareena's close friend Malaika Arora also penned a sweet note for her. She shared a picture of the actor standing before some candles and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING BEBO. ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER CANDLE N A LIFETIME OF HAPPINESS."

Amrita Arora shared a sweet post for her best friend Kareena on the latter's birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita Arora shared a picture in which she can be seen hugging her Golmaal Returns co-star. In the caption, "Happy happy birthday my eternal pouter! Love you so much."

Image: Instagram/@neetu56/@katrinakaif/@kareenakapoorkhan