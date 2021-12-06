Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is one of the most talked-about events in the industry and the preparations of the same has been going on in full swing. On Monday, the groom and bride-to-be were seen at Mumbai airport as they left for their wedding venue in Rajasthan. Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive details of Vicky and Katrina's schedule as they reach the Barwara fort later today at 11 pm.

Vicky and Katrina's schedule as they reach Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Jaipur airport on Monday and left for their wedding venue at Barwara Fort. As per exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, The couple will be reaching the Barwara Fort at 11 pm. After reaching their destination Vicky and Katrina will take a look at the wedding preparations from 12- 2 am. As a surprise for the couple, the event company who is managing the wedding has organized a welcome party. Both the bride and groom's families will be present at the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding. The couple has also invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as per several reports.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married at a fort in Rajasthan named Six Senses Fort Barwara. The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

Image: Varinder Chawla