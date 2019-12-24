Kay Kay Menon To Act As Dawood's Father Ibrahim Kaskar In Excel Entertainment Web Series

Kay Kay Menon is a notable Bollywood actor known for portraying pivotal roles in many films. The actor was seen in director Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday in the role of DC Rakesh Maria and the 2004 film was based on Hussain Zaidi's book about the 1993 Bombay bombings.

As reported by a local daily, another one of Hussain Zaidi's book titled Dongri to Dubai is being adapted into a web series by actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment. Actor Kay Kay Menon has been roped in to play the role of the notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's father Ibrahim Kaskar in the 10 episode web series based on Zaidi's book.

Zaidi, who had been an investigative journalist before he became an author, wrote Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia which details the journey of Dawood Ibrahim from the by-lanes of Dongri where he first cut his teeth in crime, to Dubai where he eventually established his empire.

Menon has reportedly been chosen for the role as the makers believe that he would be able to understand the gravity and bring certain credibility to the character of an underworld don's father who had once been a head constable in Mumbai Police. The series is all set to hit the floors next month and the cast has been undergoing workshops to prepare for their respective characters.

About Kay Kay Menon's films

Kay Kay Menon's claim to fame in Bollywood had been the character of the antagonist Vishnu Nagare in Ram Gopal Varma's film Sarkar post which the actor has been a part of many commercial as well as independent films like Shoonya, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Life... In a Metro and Haider among many others.

His role as Khurram Mir in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider, which was an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, bagged him a Filmfare and IIFA award for Best Supporting Actor.

