KBC 11: Contestant Fails To Answer Question On Deepika Padukone, Goes Home With 3.20 Lakhs

Popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently trending on Twitter after a contestant failed to answer a Deepika Padukone question due to which she had to return home only with a sum of Rs. 3.20 Lakhs. The question was which lead actress made a debut in the film titled Aishwarya. A) Aishwarya Rai B) Deepika Padukone C) Priyanka Chopra D) Sonam Kapoor. She, unfortunately, she chose D) Sonam Kapoor and lost the game with Rs 3.20 lakh in hand. The correct answer was B) Deepika Padukone. For the uninitiated, Deepika made her big-on screen debut with the 2006 film opposite Upendra. However, she made her debut in Bollywood with the film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan's popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 will soon go off the air. The final episode will be quite special as it will be dedicated to women. The last episode will feature the co-founder of Infosys Narayan Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy. For those who are not aware of who she is, she became the first female engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. She then went on to become the trustee of the Infosys Foundation. Sudha Murthy is also a popular author in various languages like Kannada, Marathi and English.

Show to soon go off-air:

The show will go off on November 29, 2019. Recently the Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu had come to the show and also shared some behind the pictures with Amitabh Bachchan. It was the Karamveer episode, she was accompanied by Achyuta Samanta who came from Odisha. The director of the show Siddhartha Basu also shared some pictures on his Twitter handle of the last shoot of the day.

And so he soldiers on, single-mindedly, with unflagging energy & zest. A 12 hour day on the floor yesterday, the same to be repeated today, hitting it out of the park.. https://t.co/aSwBpHkcaj — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) November 12, 2019

