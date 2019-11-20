Deepika Padukone To Turn Co-producer For Shakun Batra's Next

Deepika Padukone is currently working on both '83 and Chhapaak. She will be playing a supporting role in the former and the lead in the latter. However, Deepika will not only contribute to the film industry as an actor but a producer as well. Recent reports state that Deepika will turn producer for Shakun Batra's next directorial project.

Deepika to co-produce alongside Dharma Productions

In a recent interview during the trailer launch of Good Newwz, its producer talked about producing his next film, which will also be co-produced by one of the leading female actors of Bollywood. Now, recent reports have revealed that the actor is none other than Deepika Padukone. This news was revealed by an Entertainment Portal which received this information from one of their unnamed sources.

The source told the portal that Deepika will also be acting in the next film by Shakun Batra. She will be playing the lead role in the movie and the film will be a dark romantic drama. The source also revealed that Siddhant Chaturvedi would be playing the male lead in the and will be paired to Deepika's character in the film.

Deepika also spoke about her next project during this year's JIO Mami Movie Mela. She said that she would likely be playing a role in the film and that it was not a light romantic flick. She revealed that the movie will be rather dark and would be a messy romance. However, it would still be a romantic film despite its dark theme.

This is not the first film that Deepika has decided to co-produce. In fact, both her upcoming films have also been co-produced by her. She is an executive producer for Kabir Khan's '83, that will star her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil's wife, Romi Dev, in the film. She has also co-produced Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which will be a biographical film about an acid attack survivor. Deepika will be playing the lead role Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak.

