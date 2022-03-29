'KGF 2': Fans Can't Wait To Watch As Raveena Tandon Introduces Her Character Of Ramika Sen

KGF Chapter 2 has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial will hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022, which will witness a power-packed performance by the notable cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The movie will mark the PK actors' debut in the South Film Industry as he gears up to play the role of Adheera. KGF 2 will be all about the life of Rocky, a man who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon introduces her character of Ramika Sen in KGF Chapter 2

Meanwhile, actor Raveena Tandon, who is also a part of the forthcoming actioner, has introduced fans to her character, Ramika Sen, with an intriguing post. The clip sees the Aranyak actor in a fierce avatar as she aces the role of the Prime Minister of India, who orders the hunt and execution of Rocky. The clip sees Raveena saying, "I will snatch everything from you, there will be no more tolerance, I also have arms, will sneak and kill." The Andaz Apna Apna actor mentioned in the caption, "Revealing Ramika Sen #kgfchapter2 #ramikasen #ghuskemarenge @thenameisyash @prashanthneel @hombalefilms @excelmovies".

Fans 'can't wait to watch' Raveena Tandon in KGF Chapter 2

Fans were quick to react to the actor's post saying that they 'can't wait' for the film's release. A netizen commented, "Love you @officialraveenatandon mam, adding, "You just nailed it can't wait to watch you again on screen 🙌 lots of love and best wishes from Gujarat 🇮🇳 yours diehard fan mam." One said that Raveena looks powerful as Ramika Sen in the upcoming film, another fan commented, "What a trailer what acting.. We will witness new Raveena in this movie..."

KGF Chapter 2 Trailer

Recently, makers dropped the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 which sees Yash in a powerful avatar. The trailer builds the anticipation of fans eager to see the fan-favourite actor, who appears on-screen one minute after the clip begins. His opening lines were, "Violence... Violence... Violence, I don't like it, I avoid it. But, violence likes me." The film promises heaps of action, stunts and thrill which fans are eagerly waiting to witness on big screens.

More on KGF Chapter-2

The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021 release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to hit theatres on April 14, 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The project comes as a sequel to the blockbuster 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon