'KGF Chapter 2' Trailer Becomes Most Viewed Indian Trailer, Surpasses 'Radhe Shyam', 'RRR'

Popular actor Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been one of the much-awaited releases in the film industry and will finally hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. The power-packed trailer of the film released on March 27, 2022, and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release as they give them a glimpse of what to expect from the action flick. The trailer has now surpassed trailers of popular Indian films including Radhe Shyam and the recently released RRR to gather the most views any Indian film trailer has gotten in 24 hours on YouTube.

KGF Chapter 2 trailer views break records

According to a report by analyst and film industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan, the KGF Chapter 2 trailer views broke records in terms of the numbers in the first 24 hours of its release. He reported that the trailer of the Yash-starrer received 105 Million views across all languages and topped the list of the most viewed Indian film trailers. Second, on the list with 57 Million views in 24 hours was the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic period drama Radhe Shyam. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's most recent release RRR came third with 51 Million views.

Top 3 most viewed Indian trailer in 24 hrs [Displayed Views] #KGFChapter2 - 105 M#RadheShyam - 57 M#RRRMovie - 51 M — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 28, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 trailer

The KGF Chapter 2 trailer was unveiled on March 27 and saw Yash's character Rocky embark on a thrilling adventure as he must take up new responsibilities in Kolar Gold Fields. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, who is seen preparing to go head to head with Rocky. The trailer of the film saw several action-packed sequences and also included thrill, that left viewers longing to know what happens next. The film will be helmed by Prashanth Neel and the KGF Chapter 2 release date is scheduled for April 14, 2022.

Watch the KGF Chapter 2 trailer here

More about KGF Chapter 2

The upcoming film will see Yash and Dutt in pivotal roles alongside Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The movie will mark the Bollywood actors' debut in the South Film Industry as he gears up to play the role of Adheera. The film will be all about the life of Rocky, a man who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai.

