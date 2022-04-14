'KGF Chapter 2': Kangana Ranaut Calls Yash 'favourite'; Madhavan Has Message For Lead Star

It is a common sight to see celebrities praising each other's films. In most cases, the celebs are friends as they are colleagues from the same industry. In rare instances, a film creates such an impact that it gets praised across fraternities, as was evident with the recent release, RRR.

Now, KGF: Chapter 2 has been released and praises are flowing in for the Yash-starrer, even from actors from outside the Kannada industry. Among them was Tamil and Hindi film actor R Madhavan, who expressed his delight for the movie taking a good opening in the initial shows. For Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the praise was for the lead actor, whom she termed as her 'favourite.'

KGF: Chapter 2 catching on even among actors like Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan

There has been an immense buzz around the movie for the past few days with reports claiming that it took record advance collections. As the film finally hit the theatres on Thursday, the news of the positive response from the venture, from both critics and netizens became a talking point.

R Madhavan reacted to it, and tweeted to Yash. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star congratulated the lead star, addressing him as a 'brother.' He added that he was hearing 'awesome reviews' about KGF 2, and that he felt 'happy and proud' for Yash. "Rock it bro" was Madhavan's message as he sent a 'super hug' to the team.

@TheNameIsYash Congratulations brother .. so happy and proud for you… hearing awesomeeeeee reviews of #KGFChapter2 .. Rock it and a super big hug to the entire team. Rockkkkk it bro. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Kangana did not praise KGF: Chapter 2 directly but expressed her fondness for Yash while talking about her film Dhaakad. A teaser of the action film was released recently, where the National Award-winner was seen in intense action sequences.

She shared the list by Internet Movie Database (IMDb) which had put Dhaakad as the second most anticipated film/series in terms of the views on the films' pages on the popular website. The film that led the list was KGF: Chapter 2. Kangana wrote that she was second only to her 'favourite' Yash, and posted love-struck and gratitude emojis.

KGF: Chapter 2 opening estimates, plot, cast & crew

The KGF: Chapter 2 plot revolves around the face-off between Yash's character Rocky and Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karanataka, where the former has risen up the ranks.

The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty among others.

The movie is being recognised for over an opening in excess of Rs 50 crore for the Hindi version, and a total collection of over Rs 150 crore across the globe.