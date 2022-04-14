'KGF-Chapter 2' Box Office Day 1 Early Estimate: Yash-starrer To Set Records, Beat 'Beast'

RRR recently created a storm at the box office, minting over Rs 1000 crore across the globe. Three weeks later, another period action film, again from the South, is set to create a similar impact. KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to take a grand opening at the ticket windows as it hit the theatres on Thursday.

While RRR did well with the Hindi version, it obviously earned more money from the original Telugu version. However, KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version is being tipped for a record-breaking figure. The film has taken the highest advance collections among Hindi films, and could go on to record the highest opening day ever. Overall, the Yash-strrrer is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore by day 1 itself.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office likely day 1 collections as per trends

KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report by Box Office India, has already minted Rs 38-39 crore in advance collections for the Hindi version. It has thus beaten Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had earned Rs 37.53 crore, to record the highest advance among Hindi releases. Out of this figure, Rs 21.50 crore came on the opening day, and the remaining from the upcoming days.

There is massive buzz for the film in areas like Odisha and Mumbai, and KGF 2 was likely to be in the best performers of all time along with Baahubali 2 and War in these regions. The movie was in contention to establish an opening day record among Bollywood films, however, the collections could be affected by the low response to the Hindi version in South, the report added,

The Prasanth Neel directorial, as per a report on Sacnilk, was expected to beat War's opening day record of Rs 51.60 crore. The report cited that the advance responses and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey's postponement as factors that worked massively in the film's favour.

In North India, it could collect around Rs 70 crore. The film was tipped to record the highest collections ever in Karnataka, (it is a Kannada film dubbed in other languages) with an estimated Rs 35 crore.

Similarly, the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were also expected to earn a similar amount. Kerala could contribute around Rs 5 crore.

It could overall earn Rs 140 crore in India, and around Rs 25 crore overseas, to achieve a total collection of Rs 165 crore, the report added.

Beast vs KGF: Chapter 2

The run-up to the release was dominated by the 'clash' of the South films. Beast took a decent opening at around Rs 50 crore in India, however, KGF: Chapter 2 was likely to emerge as the first-choice among Hindi, Kannada and even Telugu audiences, while Tamil audience could prefer the Vijay-starrer.

However, there is talk of a negative word of mouth around Beast, which could hamper its performance, and shuffle the allotment of screens for the two films.