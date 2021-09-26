KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Confirmed, Yash Starrer To Stick To Original Plan

The release date of the South Indian actor Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, one of the most anticipated films of 2021, was announced on Sunday. The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021, was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID pandemic. The release date of the much-awaited movie has been announced by the makers, the movie will hit the theatres on 14 July next year.



KGF Chapter 2 release date announced

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and took the film industry by storm. From Sandalwood to Bollywood, the character of 'Rocky Bhai' left an impressionable mark on the minds of the audience with its tough persona. The much-awaited thriller is scheduled for release next year on July 14.



Sharing the release date, along with a new poster, actor Yash took to Instagram and wrote in a post, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14"





The plot of the upcoming KGF Chapter 2

KGF is the story of the most dreaded criminal Rocky and his quest to gain more power in the world. Despite Rocky's criminal background, he fights for the poor and the injustice against them. It is being helmed by Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kirangandur and Karthik Gowda are bankrolling the project under the production company Hombale Films.

The plot of the movie revolves around the story of Rocky Bhai, the most dangerous criminal feared by mobs across regions. After losing his mother at a young age, Rocky sets off on a journey to become the most powerful man, which leads him to a gold mine called Kolar Gold Fields.

As seen in Chapter 1, actor Yash will continue playing the lead role in the second part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. The story of the period action revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka 'Rocky', who has the misfortune of getting involved with the gold mafia.

KGF 2 cast

The film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the sequel, a character he compared to Marvel Studios' Thanos. Along with Sanjay Dutt & the star-studded cast, the supporting cast includes talented actors of the industry such as Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar and Srinidhi Shetty. The Hindi version of the movie will be distributed under Excel Entertainment and AA Films



