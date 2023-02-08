Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Land In Delhi Twinning In Red Traditional Attire

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, after getting married at Jaisalmer's Suryagardh Palace on Tuesday, landed in Delhi on Wednesday (February 8). The couple happily waved at paps stationed at the airport before making their way to Sidharth’s home.

In the photos, The newlyweds twinned in red traditional attire. While Kiara donned a salwar kameez with netted dupatta showing off her sindoor. Sidharth wore a red kurta over a white pyjama wrapping an embroidered shawl around his neck.

Check out the pictures here:

The Shershaah couple's wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Kiara's 'Kabir SIngh' co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani and her spouse Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, Manish Malhotra, and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra among others.

Kiara and Sidharth’s love story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth had first met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. Sparks flew and soon the two began secretly dating.

However, the two keep their love affair a secret for long as they were papped together several times out and about.

But it wasn’t until their film Shershaah that the duo started appearing on social media together.

It was only recently when Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a sweet birthday wish for Sidharth in January this year. She posted a picture of them together with the caption “Watcha lookin at birthday boy.”