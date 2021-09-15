Kiara Advani Bags Smita Patil Memorial Global Award For 'Shershaah'

With a little over a dozen of movies under her belt, actor Kiara Advani has come a long way within a short span of time in Bollywood. Winning the hearts of the audience, Advani delivered stellar performances opposite some of the biggest names in the industry over the years. Last seen in Shershaah, the actor continued her streak of hit films with her latest release starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, for which she earned nationwide recognition for her acting. The actor has now added another achievement to her list after bagging the prestigious honour of the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award.

Shershaah actress wins Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor

Headed by Dr Niranjan Hiranandani and Mr Nanik Rupani, Priyadarshni Academy decided to honour Advani's contribution to the Indian cinema at their 37th Anniversary Global Awards. The actor was conferred with the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor. Mr Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshni Academy stated, ''Smita Patil Memorial Global Award was established to honour female actors of the industry that is creating a strong impact not just in the entertainment industry in India but also across the globe.''

Opening up about the reason behind their decision to honour Advani with the prestigious award, he added, ''We selected Kiara Advani, as we truly believe that she deserves the award for her incredible talent and inspirational journey in a short span of time.''

Upon bagging the award, the 29-year-old has joined the league of some of the biggest actors of Bollywood with the likes of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma amongst others.

More about Kiara Advani

The actor has forged an enviable resume in Bollywood with multiple blockbuster films under her belt. Debuted in 2014 in Fugly, Advani shot to fame after appearing in the sports biographical drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and continued her saga of hit films. The actor is now packed with several upcoming movies in her pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Mr Lele.

Recently, she announced her first multi-lingual film writing, ''Excitement level beyond 💯for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes, our film has begun''.

(Image: Instagram/@kiaraadvani)