Kiara Advani Becomes First Female Brand Ambassador For Luxury Carmaker Audi

Kiara Advani has added another feather to her cap by becoming the first female ambassador of the luxury car Audi India.

The Shershaah star has now joined the league of Virat Kohli and Regè- Jean Page, who earlier associated with the brand. The German luxury carmaker announced their collaboration with Kiara via Twitter, noting that they were delighted to have the actor on board.

Taking to their Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 15, the official handle of Audi India made the announcement along with two pictures, one showing Kiara posing with the brand new Audi car, while another showcasing Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon welcoming Advani to the Audi family with a flower bouquet. For the caption, they wrote, "Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L." Take a look.

The car in the background is the Audi A8L. The luxury sedan was launched back in February 2020 at a starting price of ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom). The car competes against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.

Earlier this year, Kiara also bagged the prestigious Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Shershaah. Opening up about the reason behind their decision to honour Advani with the prestigious award, Mr Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshni Academy stated ''We selected Kiara Advani, as we truly believe that she deserves the award for her incredible talent and inspirational journey in a short span of time.''

More on Kiara's work front

The actor is gearing up for the release of comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film will be hitting theatres on June 24, 2022. She is also gearing up for the release of the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2, which comes as a sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer. It will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. Lastly, she has S Shankar's RC-15 alongside South superstar Ram Charan in the pipeline.

