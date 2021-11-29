Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal may have not received a global nomination yet, yet his songs have reached new heights across the world. The viral videos of a Tanzanian sibling-duo are winning heart on the internet as they lip-synced Jubin Nautiyal's hit songs. The Bollywood songs Tanzanian siblings chose were Lut Gaye and Raataan Lambiyaan. The videos also caught the attention of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Emraan Hashmi as they reacted to the viral video.

Shared by the Tanzanian social media user Kili Paul, the viral video saw him and his sister lip-syncing to some Bollywood melodies by Jubin Nautiyal. Sharing the lip-sync video of Raataan Lambiyaan from Shershaah, the user tagged the singer and wrote, "He have the best songs so we enjoy @jubin_nautiyal." In another one, he wrote, "We not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal." Kiara Advani, who was the leading lady of Shershaah was seemingly impressed by the siblings. Resharing their video on her Instagram, she added a heart and raising hands emoji.

Sidharth Malhotra also surprised the siblings by resharing their video. The actor added the hashtag 'Shershaah love' while putting up the Instagram story. Kili Paul reshared Sidharth's story and sent "big love" for India.

Emraan Hashmi praises Tanzanian siblings for Lut Gaye

The Tanzanian siblings seem to be well versed with Bollywood songs as they also lip-synced to Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye. Sharing the video, the Instagram user promised to bring more such Bollywood songs. The video went viral in no time as Indian Instagram users widely reshared it on social media. Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi was delighted after watching the video. Taking to his Twitter, the Chehre actor wrote, "Couldn't have lip-synced it better. Lut Gaye in Africa."

Couldn't have lip synced it better😀💥😁. #LutGaye in Africa pic.twitter.com/C5zRbouTSn — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 28, 2021

Raataan Lambiya is a romantic melody from the 2021 blockbuster movie Shershaah. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie's plot revolved around Paramveer Chakra Captain Vikram Batra and his heroic saga, who lost his life during one of the most difficult missions in Kargil. Kiara portrayed Vikram Batra's love interest in the film. On the other hand, Lut Gaye music video featuring Emraan Hashmi received a lot of love in India.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/@therealemraan/@kili_paul