Kiara Advani Calls It An 'honour' To Be Among Kargil Heroes During Shershaah Promotion

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of the biographical war film Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vikram Batra and his team attended the event at Dras to launch the trailer of his forthcoming movie. Following the event, Advani took to his Instagram to express her gratitude to the war heroes.

Kiara Advani feels honoured

The movie's team chose an apt platform for the trailer launch of a movie based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life fighting for the country. The Shershaah team attended the Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Dras. Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead role in the role, took to her Instagram to express her honour and gratitude to the Indian Army. The actor donned a white saree for the event.

Sharing an image of the team with the Army officials on the stage, Kiara wrote, 'On this #kargilVijayDiwas team #Shershaah had the honour of being a part of the evening with the Indian Army. Truly a humbling moment, our hearts are filled with gratitude and respect for our real heroes 🙏🏼🙌🏼🇮🇳'. Netizens were quick to spam the comment section with love and heart emojis.

More on Shershaah

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is set for an Independence day release on July 12 on Amazon Prime Video. 2021. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra, the movie will depict his life story on the big screen. It will also feature Ankita Goraya and Shataf Figar in significant roles. The cast and team of the movie vigorously promoted the movie on social media with stunning posters of patriotic themes.

In the recently launched trailer of the movie shared by Sidharth Malhotra, the video showed the graphic scenes of the Kargil War fought in 1999. The 2:45 minutes long trailer also showed tidbits of Kiara Advani's character of Vikram Batra's fiancé Dimple Cheema. While sharing the trailer Sidharth wrote, 'Shershaah trailer. Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I’m honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero'.

IMAGE- KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

