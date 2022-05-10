Kiara Advani Calls Ram Charan's Pet 'Best Breakfast Date'; Upasana Says 'This Is Cutest'

Kiara Advani is all set for the release of Anees Bazmee's directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from horror-comedy, the actor has several films in her pipeline including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Mera Naam and more. The actor recently caught the attention of the fans due to her latest post with Ram Charan's pet pooch Rhyme.

The 29-year-old actor is currently filming RC 15 (tentative title) helmed by S. Shankar with Ram Charan, who is fresh off the historically successful drama RRR. This will mark Advani's second project with Charan as they had earlier collaborated on the 2019 Telugu action-thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Kiara Advani poses with Ram Charan's pet dog

Taking to her Instagram on May 10, 2022, Kiara Advani shared a picture with Ram Charan's pet Rhyme. The duo appeared to be seated on a plane as they relished the delicacy placed on the table. The actor described her breakfast partner as the 'Best breakfast date ever' and wrote, ''One for the books! Best breakfast date ever 👯‍♀️🐶 was pawsomeeee @alwaysrhyme ❤️''. She also took to her Instagram story to share the picture with the caption, 'Met a cute co-passenger today'.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented on Advani's post to swoon over the picture. She wrote, ''Omg this is the cutest. U really spoil her. She lovessssss u.''

Moreover, Upasana also handles the Instagram handle dedicated to her pet, where she reposted the picture with the caption, ''Awww thank u 🤗. I love spending time with u @kiaraaliaadvani''.

On the work front, Advani recently talked about shooting with Ram Charan with PTI where she said, ''I am still shooting for the film with Shankar sir, he is such a legendary director. It is my honour working with him and Ram Charan, who is a fantastic actor. It is my first pan India film and I am truly excited about it''.

As mentioned earlier, Advani is counting down the days for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she will be playing the role of a woman possessed by Manjulika. Also starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in significant roles, the film will be released on 20 May 2022.

