Kiara Advani Exudes Royalty In Unseen Pictures From Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

After almost three weeks of Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, some unseen photos from the time have surfaced on social media. One of the photos is from the couple's wedding day and another one is from their sangeet. The Govinda Naam Mera actress exuded royalty in her pictures.

In one of the photos, Kiara could be seen getting her hair done by her hairstylist, Amit Thakur. He took to Instagram and shared some photos of the Shershaah actress from her sangeet night. She donned a golden lehenga encrusted with sequins and crystals. Her full-sleeves blouse featured a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a diamond necklace encrusted with a red stone. Kiara's hairstylist added oomph to her look by creating a textured flowy hairdo.

Captioning the photo, he wrote, "Created this big textured flowy hair for our beautiful bride #kiaraadvani for an unforgettable sangeet night."

Take a look at the post below.

Kiara Advani's unseen photo from her wedding day

Another photo was from Kiara Advani's wedding day where she could be seen posing with her bridesmaids Ishita Advani and Anissa Malhotra. She looked beautiful in an ombre pink bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Anissa opted for a golden lehenga teamed with a statement emerald neckpiece. On the other hand, Ishita wore a white lehenga.

Take a look at the photo below:

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dated each other for almost three years before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. They exchanged wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family.