Kiara Advani Gives Glimpse Of Scenic View Of Sunset From Her Balcony; Watch Video

Kiara Advani recently posted an adorable video to share the sunset view from her balcony. The actor’s video shows a beautiful scenic view of the sunset as the sky is painted with the hints of golden, pink and purple. The top view of the city with lights of the buildings just made the video even more eye-pleasing.

The thumbnail of the video also shows Kiara Advani standing and posing with the same view in the background. The actor also went on to opt for a perfect song to go with the video, which is Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga. Fans in huge numbers went on to drop heart and fire emoticons to compliment the video. Actor Aditya Seal also called the view ‘unreal’. Take a look at Kiara Advani's Instagram post.

Kiara Advani shares a throwback video

Apart from Kiara Advani's videos enjoying the sunset, she took to her Instagram story on July 16 and shared a throwback video. She shared a post made by her makeup artist from the film Guilty. In the video, she is seen sitting on the chair and posing. She is surrounded by her makeup artists and seems to be enjoying her time.

The makeup artist who shared the post expressed that the picture is a year old from the time they were shooting for the movie. Kiara captioned the video and wrote, "Haha hopefully we go back to work before our hair really turns white". In the caption, she also wrote that she is missing her silver streak hair look. Take a look at the stills from the video here

On the professional front

On her work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Indoo Ki Jawani. In Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. It is reported that the film Laxmmi Bomb is based on a South Indian film, Muni 2: Kanchana. This film in the south has received a lot of appreciation for its story, making it one of the most awaited films of 2020.

Apart from this, in Shershaah, she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor. Kiara Advani will also pair up with Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a sequel to the first installment of the franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar.

