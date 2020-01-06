Kiara Advani Has A Bollywood Connection That You Didn't Know About; Deets Inside

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Kabir Sadanand's Fugly in 2014. However, she started getting noticed post her role as Sakshi Dhoni in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The star caught more attention in the year 2019 with her role as Preeti in Kabir Singh starring opposite Shahid Kapoor.

She recently hit the screens with her comedy-drama Good Newwz starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar. While everyone is aware that Salman Khan was the one who advised her to change her name, there are a lot of other Bollywood connections the star has. Here are the details.

Kiara Advani's deep-rooted Bollywood connection

Even Salman Khan has a connection to the star. Apparently, Advani is the niece of one of Khan's previously rumoured girlfriend, Shaheen Jaffrey. She also mentioned in an interview with a leading daily that her mother knew Salman Khan as they grew in Bandra. He would often tell her mother that one day she would be a star. She also added that they have been friends for a long time and would even go cycling together. She further revealed that her mother was the one who introduced him to Shaheen Jaffrey.

Talking about her family background, Kiara Advani's parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey may not come from a star family themself but they have individual relations that go way back in the Bollywood industry. Her mom's stepmother was Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti, which makes Kiara his great-granddaughter. The star is also the great grand-niece of the popular yesteryear actor, Saeed Jaffrey.

While the star has only been a part of a handful of Bollywood films, she is quickly gaining popularity as one of the rising stars in the industry. The actor has also tried her hands in the Tollywood industry and made her debut with Bharat Ane Nenu starring opposite Ram Charan.

A few projects that the star has in the pipeline for the year 2020 include Guilty, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah.

