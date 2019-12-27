Kiara Advani: Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Actor's Parents

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular contemporary actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor made her debut in Fugly. However, the actor became much more popular after her role in Lust Stories, An anthology of four stories that sheds light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of the Indian woman. She has now worked in several popular films like Kabir Singh and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Born as Alia Advani, she changed her name to Kiara at the suggestion of none other than actor Salman Khan. And this is not the first time any actor has changed their name to make a mark. Kiara comes from a Sindhi family.

Let's take a brief look at Kabir Singh actor's family tree and the connections they have had in the Indian film industry.

Kiara Advani's Family Tree

Kiara Advani's family belongs to the Sindhi community. Her father, Jagdish Advani, is a Sindhi Businessman and her Mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, is half British and half-Muslim. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ashok Kumar.

Kiara is the grandniece of the late Sayeed Jaffrey. She also has a younger brother named Mishaal. Let’s take a wide look at how her family has had relations with celebrities in the Indian film industry.

Kiara’s family has a lot of connections amongst the people who are in the industry. Kiara’s parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey may not be a star family but they have individual relations that go way back in the Indian film industry. Kiara’s mom’s stepmother was actor Ashok Kumar’s daughter, Bharti. That makes her Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter. She is also the great-grandniece of revered actor Saeed Jaffrey.

On the work front, Kiara has now established herself well in the Indian film industry. The actor has now worked alongside several popular actors. Some of her upcoming flicks are Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Bhul Bhulaiyya 2.

