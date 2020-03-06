The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kiara Advani Looks Beautiful With No Makeup On, Check Pictures

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani never fails to give fashion inspiration to her fans and her Instagram account is proof. Check out her pictures in no make-up looks. Read on

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz along with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar. The actor has been serving us some style goals on her social media handles. Check out some of the no makeup looks of Kiara Advani.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani: Here Are The Actor's Best Looks In A Black Dress

Kiara Advani's no makeup photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Kiara Advani and a host of other celebrities attended the special screening of Netflix's Guilty in Juhu. Kiara wore a crop top and a white pantsuit for the special screening of her film. With open hair, minimal jewellery and no make-up, the actor looked pretty in this outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

In this picture, Kiara Advani is seen in a black and white polka dot one-piece dress. The leather belt with a golden buckle makes the dress look more classic. In this picture, Kiara told her fans that she is on a trip to Milan and is enjoying her vacation time there.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani: All You Need To Know About The Kabir Singh Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

The Kabir Singh actor was spotted stepping out of the gym in an olive green Adidas sports bra with matching yoga pants. She styled the look with a muted grey jacket and a statement tote bag. The actor chose to style her look with black aviators and black Hermès sandals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

The actor is looking pretty in the above picture. She is seen wearing a purple crop top which she paired with white pants. She completed her look with nude stilettos and a pink sling bag.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani: Here's A Glimpse Of The Actor's Chic Style Statement

ALSO READ: Good Newwz: Adorable Pictures Starring Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
PhonePe
PHONEPE AFFECTED DUE TO YES BANK
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM