Kiara Advani Looks Beautiful With No Makeup On, Check Pictures

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz along with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar. The actor has been serving us some style goals on her social media handles. Check out some of the no makeup looks of Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani's no makeup photos

Kiara Advani and a host of other celebrities attended the special screening of Netflix's Guilty in Juhu. Kiara wore a crop top and a white pantsuit for the special screening of her film. With open hair, minimal jewellery and no make-up, the actor looked pretty in this outfit.

In this picture, Kiara Advani is seen in a black and white polka dot one-piece dress. The leather belt with a golden buckle makes the dress look more classic. In this picture, Kiara told her fans that she is on a trip to Milan and is enjoying her vacation time there.

The Kabir Singh actor was spotted stepping out of the gym in an olive green Adidas sports bra with matching yoga pants. She styled the look with a muted grey jacket and a statement tote bag. The actor chose to style her look with black aviators and black Hermès sandals.

The actor is looking pretty in the above picture. She is seen wearing a purple crop top which she paired with white pants. She completed her look with nude stilettos and a pink sling bag.

