Kiara Advani Missed Work During Italy Vacation With Sidharth Malhotra - Here's Why

Kiara Advani recently opened up about the perils of working in Bollywood, and how she had begun to miss work by the end of her trip. The actress had gone on a vacation with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

2 things you should know about

Kiara Advani has been reportedly signed on for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Kiara Advani was last seen in ‘Satyaprem ki Katha,’ which was a box-office success.

Actors automatically become great multitaskers: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was speaking to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. During the conversation, the actress opened up about the complicated relationship with work that everyone in Bollywood is used to. She added, “We are so used to the whole rigmarole of hundred things happening at once. After working in this industry for so long, I guess we automatically become great multitaskers. It’s so consuming.”

(Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem ki Katha, paired with Kartik Aryan | Image: Instagram/Kiara Advani)

Advani recalled being relaxed on the first day of her vacation, determined to put her phone away and take a complete break from social media. She added, “I really want to chill and take this new place in. However, by the 7th day, I was like, ‘Okay, I miss work. I want to go back now.’ So that happens.” At the same time, Advani added, “Sometimes it’s nice to take a quick short break, and be rejuvenated and come back. And now I am ready and feeling all fresh.”

Advani also said that she also manages to keep a tab on current releases amidst everything, adding that she absolutely loved Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actresses noted that the months of June and July have been good for romances, with films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha and now RARKPK working at the box office. She added, “Love stories have been receiving so much love, audiences are coming in. They are lapping up these films, enjoying them.. and it’s great.”

Kiara Advani reportedly roped in for Don 3

It was reported recently that Kiara Advani was signed on for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Kiara Advani has a few other major projects coming up, including Shankar’s next where she co-stars with RRR actor Ram Charan. Advani is also reportedly a film with husband and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is also reportedly a part of War 2, co-starring with Hrithik Roshan.