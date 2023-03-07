Kiara Advani Poses With Manish Malhotra In Unseen Photo From Her Haldi Ceremony

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a series of photos from their haldi ceremony. After some time, their close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra also dropped an unseen photo from the couple's haldi function. In the photo, the designer can be seen posing with the Shershaah actress.

Kiara looked drop-dead gorgeous in an orange sleeveless ethnic suit with golden embroidery. Her hair was kept loose and was adorned with flowers. She accessorised her look with white floral jewellery. The actress also sported kaleeras in her hands.

On the other hand, Manish wore a blue bandhgala kurta teamed with a yellow stole. The duo was all smiles for the photo.

The latter captioned the photo, "Rang, Phool aur bhut Khoobsurat @kiaraaliadvani (Colours, flowers, and most beautiful Kiara Advani)"

Take a look at the photo below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's haldi ceremony

Earlier today, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a series of photos from their haldi ceremony. They also wished their fans on Holi with the same post. The couple wore colour-coordinated orange ethnic outfits. Sidharth opted a matching kurta teamed with white pyjama pants.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen smiling while gazing at each other. In second photo, they were posing for camera. In another photo, the actress could be seen applying haldi on Sidharth's nose.

Take a look at the photos below:

Sharing the photos on their respective Instagram handle, the couple wrote, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours." She accompanied her caption with multiple multi-colour heart emoticons.