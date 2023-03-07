Holi 2023: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wish Fans With Dreamy Haldi Photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most sought-after couples in the film industry. A month after their wedding, taking to their Instagram handle, Kiara and Sidharth dropped a series of photos from their pre-wedding ceremony while wishing fans a Happy Holi. The latest photos are from the couple's haldi function.

In the photo, the Shershaah couple looked made for each other. They sported colour-coordinated orange ethnic ensembles. Kiara opted for a sleevless orange embroidered ethnic suit which she accessorised with white floral jewellery. On the other hand, Sidharth wore a matching kurta teamed with white pyjama pants. The couple is seen adorably applying haldi on each other in the photos.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours." She accompanied her caption with multiple multi-colour heart emoticons.

Take a look at the photos below:

More about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple had a three-day wedding which included haldi, mehendi and sangeet festivities. They exchanged their wedding vows in a lavish affair with close friends and family in attendance.

The wedding was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta and Manish Malhotra among others.