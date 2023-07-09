Kiara Advani Reveals 'most Thrilling' Experience From Shoot Of Satyaprem Ki Katha Song

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is on a track to be a hit, as per its box office numbers. The actress recently took to social media to express her excitement ahead of the release of the music video of the song Raat Baaki. She also revealed some interesting details about the song.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was released on June 29.

This is Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's second film together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is Kiara's first theatrical release post her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani opens up about performing a 'single-shot' sequence

Kiara Advani shared a BTS video of her song Raat Baaki. She revealed one of her most cherished moments from the shoot and highlighted the thrill of performing a 'single-shot' sequence. Kiara opened up about the adrenaline rush experienced during such shots, where coordination and precision are paramount. She acknowledged her crew's efforts and their collective thrill upon achieving the perfect shot.

Kiara Advani impresses with her work in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, who previously shared the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, portrayed each other's love interests in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film revolves around a carefree young man who falls for a charming woman and eventually marries her. He soon learns a dark secret about her. Kiara has received praise for taking up the challenging role and trying to convey the trauma experienced by her character, Satyaprem Ki Katha is doing decent business at the box office. Its total collection now stands at Rs 60.90 crore.

Kiara, meanwhile, is currently working on Game Changer, directed by Shankar. In it, she is paired with Ram Charan.