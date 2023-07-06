Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan Film Has A Slow 1st Week

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in seven days since release. The romantic drama opened to lukewarm numbers, collecting Rs 9.25 crore despite being an Eid release. This comes, despite the film having released ahead of an extended holiday weekend. In the coming days, it failed to pick up pace at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the second professional collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, with the two having previously starred in 2022 Bollywood blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan's last theatrical release, Shehzada, opposite Kriti Sanon, tanked at the box office, reportedly failing to break even with its budget.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kiara Advani's first release post her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra.

Satyaprem Ki Katha moving at snail's pace at box office

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel reported the film's current earnings to be standing at Rs 50.21 crore and counting. This comes despite a decline in earnings during the weekdays. Kadel had previously predicted how the Sameer Vidwans directorial will end its week 1 run collecting Rs 51- 52 crore.

(Sumit Kadel breaks down Satyaprem Ki Katha's week 1 earnings | Image: @SumitkadeI/Twitter)



The box office pressure on Satyaprem Ki Katha continues to mount as the film despite its week-long run has not managed to break even with its reported budget of Rs 60 crore. The film's box office appears to be following a vastly different trajectory than Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's previous collaboration - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had amassed upwards of Rs 92 crore in its first week of theatrical run.

Satyaprem Ki Katha missing the local touch?

As per a Box Office India report, Satyaprem Ki Katha under-performing in its week-long run has got nothing to do with the content, but rather the context. The film is similar in geographical setting to the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, thus ruling the context out as the problem.

However, while Zara Hatke Zara Bachke centred its story around the lower-middle class rungs of society, Satyprem Ki Katha has a much more urban touch to it despite its overall earthiness. Satyaprem Ki Katha is currently running in theatres, country-wide.