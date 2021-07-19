Kiara Advani Shares First Look From 'Shershaah', Plays Captain Vikram Batra's Fiancée

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Shershaah has been making rounds since the makers shared the trailer. After the intriguing trailer, Kiara Advani shared her first look from the film with a new poster on Instagram. The new poster of Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sharing a sweet moment together.

Kiara Advani unveils her first look from Shershaah

Kiara Advani will be seen essaying the role of Dimple Cheema, who was Vikram Batra’s fiancée and never married again after he was martyred in the Kargil war. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Paramvir Chakra Winner Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Batra, who was killed by enemies as he tried to rescue a fellow officer. Dimple was Vikram’s fiancée and his biggest strength. She did not marry after his death and lived as his widow.

Apart from this, makers also shared another poster today that showed Sidharth’s character divulging in a war while fighting back on the battleground. “His fearless nature, his courage, his bravery - only for his mission for his country. Watch #ShershaahOnPrime on 12th August & experience the man who changed the nation’s history,” he wrote on Twitter

Sharing her simple yet intriguing look from the film, Kiara wrote, "The only promise that matters is the one made between two hearts and this story shows that some promises last an entire lifetime and then more. #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August! (sic)." The forthcoming film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres, but will now be released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is premised on the life of Captain Batra, who died on July 7, 1999, as his Delta Company recaptured Point 5140 before overrunning enemy posts at Point 4750 and Point 4875. He had engaged three enemy soldiers in combat before he was killed by enemy fire. Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film also stars Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra. The film will premiere on August 12.

IMAGE: KIARAALIADVANI_FILMCHUTNEY/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.