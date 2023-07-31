Kiara Advani Shares Glimpse From Her Birthday Celebrations With Sidharth Malhotra | Watch

Kiara Advani recently turned 31. To bring in the occasion, the actress flew out of Mumbai with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra a few days ago to an undisclosed location. Kiara has now shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with Sidharth giving a hint of their whereabouts.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday on July 31 every year.

The actress was last seen in Satyaprem Kii Katha opposite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 this year.

Kiara Advani shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a video capturing a moment from her birthday celebrations with husband Sidharth Malhotra in tow. The video also revealed a little about the unknown location the duo have jetted off to. From the surrounding scenary, it was evident that the couple are celebrating the actress' birthday at an international seaside locale.



The short video shows Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra standing with their backs to the camera, dressed in swimsuits. The two then together make a free style dive in to the blue waters from the yacht they were on. Kiara's video also has the song Night Changes from former band One Direction playing in the video. Kiara's caption for the video read, " Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love"

Another glimpse from Kiara Advani's birthday celebrations goes viral

Both Sidharth and Kiara have been very tight-lipped about where the two have headed for Kiara's birthday celebrations. However, as Kiara's birthday began, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Kiara making a wish in front of her three-tiered birthday cake. The cake notably read 'born to shop' addressing Kiara's love for luxury buys.