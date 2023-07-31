Kiara Advani Cuts Born To Shop-themed Cake During Midnight Birthday Celebrations | Watch

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 32nd birthday today (July 31). A few days back, the actress jetted off on a holiday with her husband Sidharth Malhotra to ring the special occasion. While the location of their holiday is unknown, a new picture of the celebration has surfaced.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jetted off for a holiday on July 28 ahead of the former's birthday.

The actors tied the knot in February, earlier this year.

They shared screen space for the first time in Shershaah (2021).

Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday in an intimate setting

A photo from the actress' birthday is doing rounds on social media. In it, she can be seen dressed in loungewear as she cut the cake during her midnight celebration. A multi-tier cake and a bunch of balloons adorned the setting.

(Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday away from Mumbai | Image: Kiara Advani Fans/Instagram)

Kiara’s birthday cake was designed keeping the actor’s apparent shopping habit in mind. The Chanel-themed cake read “Born to shop” along with “Happy Birthday Ki”. Sidharth Malhotra was not seen in the picture and the actress had her eyes closed as she made a wish.

Kiara Advani gets birthday wishes from celebs

On her 32nd birthday, the actress received birthday wishes from her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. Shahid took to social media to share a picture with the actress and addressed her as Preeti. He wrote, “Kabir wishes you so much love and happiness."

(Shahid Kapoor wished Kiara Advani Kabir Singh style | Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)



(Kiara Advani will star in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan | Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram)

Not just Shahid Kapoor, Kiara’s upcoming film Game Changer co-star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also extended birthday wishes to her. She shared a photo of the actress in an airplane along with the former’s pet Rhyme. Upasana wrote, “To many more fun times together”. Other actors like Parineeti Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and ace designer Manish Malhotra also wished the star.