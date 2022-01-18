Kiara Advani Shares Glimpses From Maldives Trip, Fans Ask 'where Is Sidharth Malhotra?'

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a stunning video montage from her recent trip to the Maldives on social media. Fans quickly took to the comments section of the post and began to wonder where her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra was. The duo appeared in the 2021 war film Shershaah together and began to spark dating rumours soon after.

Fans look for Sidharth Malhotra in Kiara Advani's latest post

Kiara Advani shared a stunning video montage of glimpses from her recent trip to the beautiful Maldives. In the short clip, she can be seen running towards the camera on the beach, as she stuns in a white bikini. She is also seen enjoying stopping dolphins from a boat and shared a few glimpses of the same with her online fans and followers. Several fans and followers of the actor flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons, and some wondered where Sidharth Malhotra was. A netizen wrote, "Sidharth kaha h" (Where is Sidharth?), while another claimed to be able to see the actor's footprints in the sand. Some also requested Advani to post the pictures she clicked with Sidharth Malhotra, while others told her to give him picture credits in her caption.

Have a look at the video here

Here are some of comments on video

Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in Shershaah, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth took on the role of Captain Vikram Batra, the 1999 Kargil War Hero while Kiara played the role of his love interest, Dimple Cheema. The actors received much love and praise for their roles and the film was lauded by many.

Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in the much-awaited action film franchise Yodha. The film recently welcomed Disha Patani to its cast and will also feature Raashii Khanna. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on November 11, 2022, and will be helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Kiara Advani on the other hand will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Manish Paul, and others. Scheduled to release on June 24, 2022, the film will revolve around two couples from two different generations. It will be helmed by Raj Mehta and promises to be an enjoyable watch. The Bollywood actor will also take on a role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and fans await a release date for the project.

(Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)