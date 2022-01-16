Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday: Kiara Advani Wishes Rumoured Beau With THIS Shershaah Scene

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, on Sunday, took to Instagram and wished her rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday. The actor shared a mushy picture from their recently released blockbuster film, Shershaah. In the picture, Malhotra can be seen hugging Advani as they sit on the ground.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Advani posted a still picture from Shershaah. In the picture, Malhotra looks dashing in a white shirt which he paired with blue denim, while Advani looks pretty in Indian attire. Bollywood's rumoured couple's faces are lit up with a bright smile. As for the caption, Advani wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest one" with a red heart emoticon.

Many other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma among others took to their respective social media handle to drop wishes for the birthday boy.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has left his fans speechless with his spectacular performance in the latest release Shershaah. The actor in the film was seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra PVC, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil war. Kiara, in the film, played the role of Dimple Cheema, who was Vikram Batra’s love interest.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that has been slated for release in the next few months. The actor is also in the lead cast of Govinda Naam Mera which also features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sidharth will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani