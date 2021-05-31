Kiara Advani Shares Throwback Bikini Pic Of Underwater Dive; Fans Call Her 'mermaid'

Kiara Advani shared a flashback photo from her underwater escapades with her fans and followers. After a long time, Kiara has finally posted a photo from her private album collection. During the second phase of the Coronavirus, the actor utilised her social media to assist people in identifying leads and raising awareness. This is why when the actor finally shared a picture of herself contorting her body underwater, her Instagram followers were really happy and appreciative of her and her beauty.

Kiara Advani in bikini stuns her fans

In her throwback photo, Kiara, looking like a mermaid, swam gracefully across the depths of the pristine ocean. She could be seen sporting a bright coloured bikini in the picture and her hair was seen trailing behind her. She captioned her picture by saying, "You can't stop the waves but you can learn to swim #Throwback".

Kiara Advani’s Instagram followers were stunned by her beauty and they even told her so. People commented saying that she looked absolutely stunning in the picture and that she looked like a mermaid. People even compared her to the Disney princess Ariel saying that she belonged in the water. Others said that she looked super fit and that the aesthetics of the picture were great. Most people commented using emojis ranging from the fire emoji to the heart emoji. Kiara Advani’s Instagram post received 990k likes and more than three thousand comments in under a day and the number is still on the rise.

Kiara Advani was recently seen with Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani. Last year, she co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy Laxmii. Shershaah, in which she co-stars with rumoured lover Sidharth Malhotra, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, are two of her future ventures. She will also star alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan in Jugg Jug Jeeyo. With the 2014 movie Fugly, Kiara Advani marked her Bollywood debut. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani and departed actor Sushant Singh Rajput, marked her breakthrough movie in 2016. Kiara has also appeared in movies like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kabir Singh, Machine, among many others.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

