Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Actress' Bridal Avatar Photos Go Viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 6. Ahead of the Shershaah couple's wedding, pictures of Kiara Advani in bridal avatar is going viral on social media. A set of pictures of Kiara from her film Jugjugg Jeeyo shared by fashion designer Eka Lakhani in 2022 is being resurfaced on social media.

In the pictures, Kiara Advani can be seen sporting a beautiful red embroidered lehenga, paired with a plunging neckline blouse. The actor completed her look with an antique matha patti and necklace with green studs.

Check out the pictures here:

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

All this while, it was rumoured that the Shershaah couple will be tying the knot in 2023. However, now their marriage on February 6 is confirmed by many verified Film Industry trackers on social media.

On Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda too shared a couple of pictures of herself from the Mumbai airport on her Instagram Stories, which was accompanied by the hashtags - Big Fat Indian Wedding and Calling Rajasthan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are said to be tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Sid-Kiara relationship

Sidhart Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories in 2018. Kiara recalled the night she met Sidharth Malhotra on the couch of a talk show and called it one of the most memorable nights.

The two then signed Karan Johar's film Shershaah, which released in 2021. The couple won many hearts for their on-screen chemistry.

After the film, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted together on various occasions. They reportedly even took many vacations together to places like South Africa and Maldives.

The Shershaah couple also rang in the New Year together in Dubai with many of their industry friends including celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, when Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture wishing her Shershaah co-star.

