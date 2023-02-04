Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Bride-to-be, Manish Malhotra Arrive At Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra wedding preparations are going in full swing. Recently, the bride-to-be arrived at Jaisalmer airport with close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra.

While the actress looked beautiful in a white ensemble teamed with a pink shawl, Manish opted for a casual look.

Earlier today, Kiara was spotted at the Kalini airport in Mumbai along with her family. It was speculated that Kiara was headed to Jaisalmer for her wedding. However, now it is confirmed that the actress is all set to tie the knot with her beau Sidharth Malhotra.

More about Sid-Kiara wedding

As per reports, the wedding date for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is February 6. Sensational designer Manish Malhotra reportedly took up the duty of sorting out their wedding wardrobe. The styling department for the grand wedding, as per reports, might be getting handled by Lakshmi Lehr.

Many stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan and Manish Malhotra are reportedly scheduled to attend the highly-anticipated wedding.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut seemingly confirmed Sid-Kiara’s wedding

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram where she seemed to be confirming the reported wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. She posted an Instagram story, where she gave her congratulations to the couple.

She wrote in her Instagram story, "How delightful is this couple... rarely we see genuine love in movie industry... they look divine together."

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who is known for taking up a lot of celebrity projects, also hinted at their big wedding. She took to social media and shared a few photos of herself at the Mumbai airport. Nagda also added the hashtags Big Fat Indian Wedding and Calling Rajasthan (a reference to the reported Jaisalmer wedding).