Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Meet Bride And Groom's Family

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly tying the knot on February 6. Earlier today, Kiara was spotted at the Kalini airport seemingly headed to Jaisalmer, where the wedding is taking place. While a lot has been known about the couple, not many know about their family.

Ahead of their wedding, take a look at couple's family:

Kiara Advani's family

Jagdeep Advani

Kiara's father Jagdeep Advani is a businessman by profession. The father-daughter duo is often seeing being their goofy versions on social media.

Genevieve Advani

Kiara's mother Genevieve Advani was a teacher. While Genevieve's mother was a Christian of Scottish, Irish, Portuguese, and Spanish ancestry, her father was a Muslim. The actress often posts pictures with her mother.

Mishaal Advani

Kiara's brother, Mishaal is a professional musician. The 27-year-old artiste began his career in the music industry at the age of 13. After working as a software engineer, Mishaal met American hip-hop icon A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles which changed his perception and gave him the motivation to pursue music as a full-time career.

Sidharth Malhotra's family

Sunil Malhotra-Rimma Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra prefers to keep his personal life private. A very little is known about the actor's family. He was born and raised in a Punjabi family. While Sidharth's father Sunil Malhotra is a former captain in the Merchant Navy, his mother Rimma is a homemaker.

Harshad Malhotra

Sidharth's elder brother Harshad Malhotra is a banker by profession. He is married to Purnima Malhotra and has a son Adhiraj. According to reports, Harshad is currently working as the Director & Head - Business at LIVFIN Finance.

The couple reached Jaisalmer along with their families on Saturday to begin with the wedding festivities.