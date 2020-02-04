What Kiara Advani Wore At Armaan Jain's Sangeet And Wedding; See Pics

Kiara Advani has taken over Bollywood by a storm post her immense popularity with Kabir Singh. The actor who made her debut with Fugly in 2014 bagged her next role in the MS Dhoni biopic alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in the comedy-drama Good Newwz with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

The actor is always admired for her fashion skills and fans often take inspiration from her outfits. From casual to formal to ethnic, the actor tops it all. She recently turned heads at the Armaan Jain wedding bash with her outfits. Take a look.

Kiara Advani's style file from the Armaan Jain wedding bash

For Jain's wedding ceremony, the actor donned a pretty pastel lehenga. With a pastel blue base, the lehenga had pink floral embroidery all over it. With singlet sleeve-styling, Advani's blouse had a deep cut along her bosom. The bottoms had a heavy ball-gown look while the lehenga also fashioned subtle sequins.

To complete the outfit, the star chose to let her loose for this one and beautifully carried her waves. For accessorising the look, she chose to wear a heavy ring in one hand while she wore a set of heavy bracelets in the other. She topped the look with a heavily layered choker neckpiece and completed the look with an off-white coloured purse.

As for her sangeet look, the actor fashioned a pretty sharara suit. With a long-top, a singlet sleeve fit and a deep V-neck cut, the top was sequinned with floral embroidery over it. Kiara Advani looked pretty in pink with her hair open. She accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet from a similar set.

