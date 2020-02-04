We're often stuck in a dilemma on what to wear when it comes to attending day weddings. While at night, shimmery lehengas and cocktails saris make for a perfect pick, but day weddings are all about keeping it subtle. As far as colours are concerned, pastels make a great choice and can be worn during any season. Here is what Kiara Advani wore for a day-wedding that will give you major goals. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Sangeet Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor & Others Groove

Kiara Advani's long jacket and lehenga look is perfect for your bestie's day wedding



For the wedding function of a near and dear one, the actor stepped out in a pastel pink colour lehenga, designed by Arpita Mehta. She was seen wearing a cutwork long jacket. It comprised of hand embroidery, mirror work and fringe detailing. Kiara Advani paired the sleeveless jacket with an organza lehenga skirt featuring mirror-work border. Take a look-

Also Read | Disha Patani Or Kiara Advani: Who Slayed Thigh-high Slit Gown Better?

Kiara Advani paired her outfit with a chiffon dupatta with fringe detailing. For her make-up, she sported a fresh-faced look with a hint of kohl on eyes and soft pink lip colour. And, when it came to her hairdo, she kept her hair open and sported soft curls. She completed her look with a pair of ethnic earrings and a shimmery potli bag.

Also Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Mehndi Ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, & Others Attend

Other times Kiara Advani slayed in lehengas

Also Read | Kiara Advani Spotted At Madh Jetty

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Yellow Outfits Are The Best Style Inspiration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.