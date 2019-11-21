Kiara Advani: The 'Good Newwz' Actor's Best Performances

Kiara Advani is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her upcoming comedy-drama, Good Newwz. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The actor came to the limelight post her appearance in M.S Dhoni biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara Advani's role in Kabir Singh was widely acclaimed. Here are some of Kiara Advani's best roles to have a look at.:

Kiara Advani's best roles:

Monika Batra in Good Newwz

Good Newwz is Kiara Advani's upcoming comedy-drama. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Good Newwz is set to release on December 27, 2019.

Preeti in Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh was one of Kiara Advani's most acclaimed performances. She plays Kabir Singh's love interest, Preeti. Kabir Singh is a Bollywood remake of the hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

A role that will always be close to my heart. Meet Preeti, the love of Kabir’s life today at 12 PM in the World Television Premiere of Kabir Singh on @sonymaxmovies. #KabirSinghOnSonyMAX ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hQRj25eMpH — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 29, 2019

Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Kiara Advani plays Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Although her role had prominence only in the second half, Kiara still managed to do justice to her character.

Megha from Lust Stories

Lust Stories is a mini-movie series released on Netflix. The movie has four short films by four of India's biggest directors exploring love, sex, and relationships in modern India. Kiara Advani stars in one of these four films. She is seen playing a newly married woman. She stars opposite Vicky Kaushal.

